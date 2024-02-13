Singer-songwriter Angie McMahon set for intimate Thirroul theatre show

Singer-songwriter Angie McMahon will embark on her most extensive Australia and New Zealand headline tour to date mid-year, performing 11 intimate theatre shows to showcase her second album, Light, Dark, Light Again.
Known for her transformative live performances and truthful storytelling, the acclaimed Naarm/Melbourne musician established herself as a global artist to watch in 2017, via her breakthrough indie-rock song Slow Mover.
"We live and work on stolen land and will be finding ways throughout the tour to send $ back to the land and First Nations people," McMahon wrote on social media on Tuesday.
The shows will include support act Annie-Rose Maloney, while in New Zealand she will be supported by Kee'ahn.
McMahon will return to the USA for more tour dates in March, before she kicks off the AU/NZ tour, and then heads back to the UK and Europe for a run of dates already sold out.
The 2019 debut album, Salt, reached number 5 on the ARIA Album charts and earned multiple accolades, including the AIR Award for Best Independent Rock Album.
Released in October 2023, her latest release, Light, Dark, Light Again, has already landed on multiple Best Of lists from outlets such as Rolling Stone AU, Double J, and NME AU.
Her album was written from the ashes of a tumultuous period marked by relationship changes, private breakdowns, and core-shaking revelations, songs resonating with hope, joy, and relief.
"Light, Dark, Light Again is a record about facing fear and learning it can be a portal to something bigger and better. It finds that the only certainty in life is that everything ends, and everything begins again - that there is life and death and life again, that there is light and dark and light again," said McMahon.
Tickets for Angie McMahon's Australian and New Zealand shows will go on sale Tuesday, February 20 (11am local time) via frontiertouring.com/angiemcmahon. Frontier Members presale begins Friday, February 16 (11am local time) - see website for full details.
For more information, visit www.frontiertouring.com/angiemcmahon.
