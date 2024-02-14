Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'It could happen to me': How Michael's dad's sudden death made him take action

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
February 14 2024 - 4:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Williams has become an advocate for heart health since the public death of his father, Darren, five years ago. Picture by Robert Peet
Michael Williams has become an advocate for heart health since the public death of his father, Darren, five years ago. Picture by Robert Peet

Almost five years ago, Wollongong man Michael Williams was playing the first football game of the season with his two brothers when their dad collapsed at the side lines.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.