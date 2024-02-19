'90s rock gods The Tea Party include Wollongong on capital city tour

Canadian rockers The Tea Party are heading back to Australia in June and have included Thirroul's iconic theatre in their capital city jaunt.
The group will bring their [TRIPtych] 25 tour to Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. Anita's Theatre will welcome them on Sunday June 23.
"The Tea Party will be playing a set that not only features their greatest hits and rarities - but will be exploring their fourth studio album Triptych on a more in-depth basis," according to promoter Live Nation.
"Some of these songs have never been heard live before, and some haven't been heard for years."
Initially released through EMI in Australia in June 1999, this year marks the 25th anniversary of the album which features the smash hit Heaven Coming Down, which was the band's first number one song in Australia.
Since releasing their major-label debut album Splendor Solis in 1993, The Tea Party has come to be regarded as one of the world's most innovative rock bands, with a sound that incorporates everything from traditional instrumentation from around the world, to cutting-edge digital technology.
Live Nation pre-sale begins Friday February 23, 11am. Tickets for all shows go on sale to the general public on Monday February 26, 10am.
For complete tour and ticket information, visit: www.livenation.com.au.
