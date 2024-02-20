Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

The Vanns transform their Waves gig into a festival for Great Southern Nights

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
February 20 2024 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Vanns are putting together their first festival at Waves, Towradgi later in March. Picture by Jye Talbot.
The Vanns are putting together their first festival at Waves, Towradgi later in March. Picture by Jye Talbot.

South Coast rockers The Vanns are putting a spin on their upcoming gig at Waves by turning it into a mini festival.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.