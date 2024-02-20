The Vanns transform their Waves gig into a festival for Great Southern Nights

South Coast rockers The Vanns are putting a spin on their upcoming gig at Waves by turning it into a mini festival.
The four-piece will play the Towradgi venue on Saturday March 23 as part of the Great Southern Nights concert series. But the show will also include some of The Vanns' "faves and friends" in an evening dubbed the Bring It On Home Festival.
"We've always wanted to put on a hometown mini festival show in the 'Gong and have some of our best mates/favourite artists be a part of it," the band said in a statement.
Expect to hear sets from Tyne-James Organ, The Moving Stills, Surely Shirley, The Colliflowers and GOSH.
The Vanns have always thrived in the live space, so with an extensive bout of touring on the near horizon, the band is "frothing" to get back on stages at the end of the summer.
With the release of Last Of Your Kind, The VANNS solidified their place as one of Australia's best live bands currently on the circuit, selling out countless venues across the country throughout 2023, and impressing an overflowing tent of punters at Splendour in the Grass.
The album charted at number 8 on the ARIA Albums Chart, number 2 on the Australian Albums Chart and was long-listed for the Australian Music Prize.
Tickets to the 18+ festival are on sale now, at $55+bf through Moshtix.com.au. Doors open 8pm, March 23.
For more details, visit: www.thevannsband.com.
THE VANNS 2024 AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES
