Australian Deaf Rugby's future stars to strut their stuff in Dapto

Some of the best men and women rugby players from all over the country will make their way to Dapto this weekend to trial for the Australian Deaf Rugby Union team.
The open trials will be held at Dandaloo Oval on Saturday, February 24 from 9am, with organisers encouraging all rugby players with a hearing disability to drop by and try out.
Following the trial a 20-strong men and women's side will be picked to represent the Australian Deaf Rugby Union team in South Africa later this year.
This August Australia will compete in an Invitational Tour against South Africa, England, NZ, Fiji and Zimbabwe.
The competition will be Men's 10-a-side and Women's 7's. Australia is taking both sides to compete.
Dave Kearsey, the head coach of the Australian Deaf Rugby men's team, was expecting players from all over the country to descend on Dapto this Saturday.
"We have invited a select number of players but it's an open trial and we're hoping to get a big turn out on Saturday," he said.
"The trial is open to anyone with a hearing disability, doesn't have to be severely deaf, just 25DB average across both ears.
"We've got players travelling from all over Australia. I think we've got most states represented, except maybe for Western Australia and Victoria, for this trial.
"We will have a full trial day and out of this trial we will select our 2024 squad to tour South Africa in August."
Australian Deaf Rugby history:
The Australian team formed in 2011 with a men's team, which has since travelled internationally to play matches against New Zealand, Samoa and Japan.
In April 2023 Australia competed in the 2nd World Deaf Rugby 7s in Argentina, finishing in second-place.
The Australian women also did well to place third at the World Cup. It was the first time in history that a women's team competed internationally from Australia.
The women's team is only two years old but is growing fast.
Kearsey, who has been involved with Australian rugby for over 20 years, firstly as a player, and in the last few years in a coaching capacity, said the Australian Deaf Rugby men's team was also making great strides.
"We were the first Australian side to make the final of a World Cup but unfortunately we went down to a better Wales side in the final," he said.
"The way we are growing and getting the word out about the option for deaf and hard of hearing people to come and be a part of Australian deaf rugby, by the next World Cup we should have a very strong squad and hopefully we can bring the cup home.
"Our immediate goal though is to pick a strong squad for the men and women for our tour of South Africa."
On and off-field challenges:
Kearsey said the biggest challenge on the field for players was communication.
"In a game of rugby where everybody's reliant on each other, you really need to put emphasis on using your hand signals to communicate on the field," he said.
"A lot of the players have their cochlear implants off the field but they have to take them off while they play. So on the field it reverts back to hand signals and communication with the referee as well. The referee has a whistle and a small flag. He waves as well for any infringements or halts in play.
"But our biggest challenge off the field is getting the word out that people can actually be a part of Australian deaf rugby. You don't have to be severely deaf, if you've got any kind of hearing impairment, especially if you wear a hearing aid, chances are you'll qualify."
Kearsey added while the majority of players in contention played club rugby around Australia, the theme word in Australian Deaf Rugby had always been inclusivity.
"We are all about inclusion.
"If someone out there has a son or a nephew that has a hearing disability and they're coming to the age of 18, even if they've never played rugby union before, we include everyone," he said.
"They'll get every opportunity. We have training camps and we've got good coaching staff that will spend the time with players no matter what skill range or experience."
How to back Australia Deaf Rugby:
All players are self funded with Australia Deaf Rugby receiving limited financial support through Rugby Australia and having to rely heavily on sponsorship.
Bluescope Steel has come on board with these trials and have made a generous donation to the players.
The Avondale Wombats rugby club are fully supporting the trials, with accommodation on the Friday and venue for trials on Saturday, while the Tech Waratahs are supplying Ice baths for the players.
Kearsey said all support was welcomed.
"This year in particular and last year Rugby Australia has really aligned themselves with us, which is great. We really want to be aligned with Rugby Australia. and we're grateful for their involvement," he said.
