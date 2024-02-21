Illawarra Mercury
Australian Deaf Rugby's future stars to strut their stuff in Dapto

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated February 21 2024 - 1:49pm, first published 1:28pm
Some of the best men and women rugby players from all over the country will make their way to Dapto this weekend to trial for the Australian Deaf Rugby Union team.

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

