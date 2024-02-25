Illawarra Mercury
Dad's horror as toddler daughter finds deadly drug stash inside Nowra unit

By Glenn Ellard
February 25 2024 - 3:30pm
The foil wrapper containing methamphetamines, found inside a Nowra unit by a young family in emergency accommodation. Picture supplied.
A man is horrified that a move into emergency accommodation in Nowra could have proven fatal for his 19-month-old daughter.

Glenn Ellard

