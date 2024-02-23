Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

How one Ukrainian family keeps connected from their North Gong unit

Joel Ehsman
By Joel Ehsman
Updated February 23 2024 - 4:56pm, first published 4:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Inna Neklesa with daughter Viktoriia. Picture by Anna Warr
Inna Neklesa with daughter Viktoriia. Picture by Anna Warr

Inna Neklesa last saw her husband in the flesh almost two years ago.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Ehsman

Joel Ehsman

Reporter

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, experiencing life near the beach.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.