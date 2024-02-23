How one Ukrainian family keeps connected from their North Gong unit

Inna Neklesa last saw her husband in the flesh almost two years ago.
Instead, from the small North Wollongong unit they now call home, Mrs Neklesa and her two children make do with a Facetime to Ukraine.
It's far from ideal.
"He misses the family," Mrs Neklesa said.
The Neklesas are from Ukraine's fourth-largest city, Dnipro (formerly Dnipropetrovsk).
The Russian military attacked the city at the start of the 2022 invasion, dropping bombs and missiles, destroying the airport and forcing the closure of the city's shops and schools.
Three days after the invasion began the borders were closed for Ukrainian men of military age.
Mr Neklesa, a mechanic, was forced to remain in the country as were Mrs Neklesa's parents who also were unable to leave because of medical issues.
Mrs Neklesa and her children fled the war-torn country in March 2022.
First they went to Germany and lived in a Red Cross Refugee Camp until Inna's sister, Olena, was able to pay for flights to Australia in April 2022.
They stayed with Olena in Jamberoo for seven months while the Red Cross helped move the family into a small North Wollongong unit.
The Humanitarian Settlement Program support lasts only 18 months, leaving Mrs Neklesa in a precarious situation.
Mrs Neklesa says Centrelink provides financial assistance helping with rent and food, with a little bit extra for clothing and travel costs.
"I take advantage of charity op-shops where I can.
"I have enough for bus fares to get to English lessons so I can learn English and get some sort of employment."
"I had no English knowledge when I arrived ... it's really complicated learning the language."
Inna's four-year-old daughter, Viktoriia and Volodymyr, 15, are attending school in Wollongong and that helps them pick up the language faster than their mother.
"My kids help teach me English."
Mrs Neklesa and her children have been supported by the local community with the Ukrainian Catholic Women's League organising food drives and providing financial support to families who are displaced due to the war.
Olga Chochula is a member of the Ukrainian community helping the family through the trauma of separation.
"Not being able to go back at this particular time is extremely stressful, impacts not just on their physiological health but their psychological health as well," Mrs Chochula said.
Even back in 2022, the war just days old, the family was forced to use bomb shelters.
"Over the news, I heard they had started bombing, and the war had started," Mrs Neklesa said. "They were bombing the city at that time and the area around there, there were missiles coming around us.
"It was the first time I ever saw rockets and missiles in my hometown."
"It was very scary and consistent. In those shelters we had water, food and warm clothing in case we couldn't get out again, and a spade to dig ourselves out if the shelter collapsed."
In Australia, help has arrived in very different forms. Yaroslaw Olender and his wife are among the many who have organised charity runs for the family.
When the shops hear the donations are for Ukrainian families, Mr Olender said, they are very generous.
"It's hard for the families to know where the charities are and harder for them to get there with taking care of the children and bringing them and picking them up from school."
Mrs Neklesa is grateful for the support, describing it as "nice, kind and honest".
According to a UNHCR survey, 80 per cent of refugees hope to return to Ukraine one day, a hope Mrs Neklesa shares.
"I want to go home, I miss it. I only have a tiny unit here back home I have a beautiful home and lifestyle but because of the war.
"My life has totally changed."
The Ukrainian ambassador to Australia is looking to negotiate a long term aid plan to Ukraine, with Australia having already provided $960 million in support.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.