Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Here comes the psychic bride: South Coast gem sparkles on baffling episode of MAFS

February 23 2024 - 1:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeleine sobs and vows to go vegan after eating meat at dinner the night before.
Madeleine sobs and vows to go vegan after eating meat at dinner the night before.

The idyllic beauty and charm of Cupitt's Estate featured on a zany episode of the Nine Network's Married at First Sight this week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.