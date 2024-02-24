All the action from the Illawarra Steelers quadruple header at WIN Stadium

Illawarra sits unbeaten at the top of the SG Ball ladder after seeing off Parramatta 30-16 in the last of four games at WIN Stadium on Saturday, leaving Shaun Timmins' side one of just two yet to suffer defeat through the opening four rounds.
Wrestling with some key outs, notably regular No. 7 Kade Reed, the Steelers simply outlasted the Eels, scoring five tries to three and remarkably spilling the ball over the line on three other occasions.
In match in the balance for most of the 70 minutes, Steelers flyer Tom Kirk's screamer of a try off a cross-field kick from Aymon Fitzgibbon was the highlight.
It was an equally tough grind in the Harold Matthews clash, Jaimie Szczerbanik's side falling short of the Eels 20-12 after the scores were locked 6-all at halftime.
Courtney Crawford's Tarsha Gale Cup side continued its blazing unbeaten start to the season with a 38-0 win over Parramatta.
Indie Bostock and Evie McGrath both finished with doubles to complete a fortnight that's seen the Steelers notch two wins by a combined 88-0.
It leaves them entrenched in the top four as one of four sides without a loss through the opening month.
The club's Lisa Fiaola Cup side endured a rougher morning, going down 32-16 to suffer its first loss of the season.
