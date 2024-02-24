Illawarra Mercury
All the action from the Illawarra Steelers quadruple header at WIN Stadium

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
February 24 2024 - 6:48pm
Pictures by Adam McLean

Illawarra sits unbeaten at the top of the SG Ball ladder after seeing off Parramatta 30-16 in the last of four games at WIN Stadium on Saturday, leaving Shaun Timmins' side one of just two yet to suffer defeat through the opening four rounds.

