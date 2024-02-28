Where to celebrate Mardi Gras in Wollongong this weekend

On Saturday Sydney's streets will fill with colour, confidence, charisma in the spectacular parade of over 12,000 marchers.
The 46th Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras will echo through the Illawarra as members and allies of the LGBTQIA+ community celebrate love and acceptance.
With multiple events across Friday, March 1, and Saturday, March 2, Illawarra residents are encouraged to celebrate with the community.
Illawarra's very own Drag Queen, Ellawarra, has previously told the Mercury: "Ever since coming out as a trans woman, Wollongong has welcomed me with open arms, and I want that for each and every one of my brothers and sisters in the LGBTQIA+ community."
Kick-starting the weekend on a high, Fairy Meadow's Fraternity Club will host a night of Mardi Gras-inspired trivia.
On Friday, March 1, drag queens Ellawarra and Roxee Horror will host a glamorous night of laughter, prizes and unapologetic fun.
"Think 'What is Lady Gaga's real name?' or 'When was the first Mardi Gras parade?', and then we will turn it on its head and probably ask you how many noses a slug has," Ellawarra said.
It is free to attend, so make sure to RSVP on the Fraternity Club's website to secure your seat.
"Trivia is followed by a night club event, Gayday, so come hang with me and Roxee at the Frat for pre-drinks and we will be kicking on at the club," Ellawarra said.
Wollongong venue, Heyday, will host a dance party on Friday night with local queer DJs playing across two levels, drag performers, and a safe and inclusive space for LGBTQIA+ persons and allies.
"T'was the night before Mardi Gras, when all through the club, we danced to the music in gay love!," Gayday Facebook page says.
Kicking off at 9pm on March 1, the event is hosted by Drag Queen royalty Ruby Jubilee and will feature Lexabro Clymaxx, Miss Khaarah, and Rose.
Gayday is one of longest running LGBTQIA+ events in the Illawarra, having occurred monthly for over six years.
Host, Ruby Jubilee, says the event is a safe space for people "to party in a way that celebrates themselves".
"Wollongong, being a regional city, we don't always have access to attend the Mardi Gras on Oxford Street. Therefore, we are celebrating Mardi Gras in our own way through the decorations we put up, the performances, the costumes, the essence - all sorts of fabulous."
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased on Moshtix.
On Saturday, Drag Queens Jayonce and Roxee Horror will take to the stage with anthems of pride at North Wollongong Hotel's Lip Sync Battle on Saturday.
Starting at 6pm on the 2nd March, attendees will be given the opportunity to release their inner superstar, singing along to the beats of glamour and glitz.
"Let your inner diva shine as you strut your stuff on stage or cheer on your favourite performers from the crowd!," the Facebook event syas.
The event is free to attend, you can just walk in, no reservations required.
The Illawarra Hotel will be broadcasting the Mardi Gras parade on all of its televisions from 7.30pm Saturday. Rainbow decorations will be placed around the venue, inspiring a night of dance, fun and love.
If you would like to watch the parade from the comfort of your home, it will be showcased on ABC iview and ABC TV from 7.30pm Saturday.
"Even if you can't attend the parade, or watch it on the TV, the biggest thing to us a community is allyship. If you always treat us with love and respect, it means the absolute world," Ellawarra said.
