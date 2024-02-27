Escape to a private beach retreat

4 beds | 3 baths | 3 cars
Serenely set amongst the green of the headland overlooking the stunning Kendalls Beach is Kiama's most private, amazing beach house.
This incredible home is in a class of its own and is beautifully designed to blend into its natural landscape.
Nestled on a gentle headland, this home embraces the beauty of the gorgeous pristine beach below.
Architecturally created by Lisa Papesch and designed to complement the seascape with simple lines, local stone and a timeless style accompanied by the owners' passion for relaxed yet sophisticated living.
Here is a home where you can enjoy the breathtaking beach and ocean views from nearly every room.
A home full of sunshine, sea breezes and cosy winter nights in front of the grand stone fireplaces.
Time slows down as you enter this home, as you are embraced by the beauty it reveals.
The main living and dining areas are open-plan, and their generous proportions make you want to sit, chat, and share this space with your loved ones.
You get a sense that the home and the outdoors have wrapped around you and provided the perfect setting to relax and unwind.
The white marble kitchen has a timeless feel together with clever design, blending boldness and elegance.
The opulent main bedroom with full-length glass windows boasting ocean views unveils a private tranquil garden with stone walls, lush hedges and trickling water - a secret hideaway.
From this home, you can witness the most beautiful sunrises over the water and experience the first light awakening, revealing the outline of the waves below and the hinterland in the distance. How special it is to sit in silence and watch this seaside town come to life each morning.
Watching the surfers competing for the first waves of the day and the eager swimmers that venture out every morning, you will appreciate the proximity to the sand and surf.
You can see why Kiama was voted the "best place to live" by The Australian, with a sense of undiscovered treasures, an authentic history with a cosmopolitan alliance having modern cafes and restaurants that now make this area a culinary destination.
Savvy bars, music venues, boutique shops, pubs and the coastal walk form the perfect blend of a country town and a modern, vibrant, happening coastal destination.
All this is just an easy walk along the paths to town with the ocean by your side.
It's hard to believe this unique town is under two hours from Sydney.
