Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Dapto Canaries secure former Bulldogs wrecking ball Sam Kasiano

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
February 28 2024 - 4:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canaries recruit Sam Kasiano with coach Blake Wallace. Picture supplied
Canaries recruit Sam Kasiano with coach Blake Wallace. Picture supplied

Dapto has managed a literally huge coup in bringing former NRL prop Sam Kasiano to the Showground ahead of the 2024 season, bringing the number of Samoan Internationals in Canaries garb to three.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.