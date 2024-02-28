Missing 82yo Shell Cove man found safe and well

A man aged in his 80s reported missing from Shell Cove on Wednesday has been found, safe and well.
The 82-year-old had last been seen at a home on James Cook Parkway, Shell Cove, about 12.30pm Wednesday, February 28 before police were contacted.
Police and family held serious concerns for his welfare because his disappearance was out of character.
But later on Wednesday evening, a short time after police issued a public appeal for any information on the man's whereabouts, Lake Illawarra Police District reported that he had been found.
