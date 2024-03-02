36 pictures of the inaugural Airshows Downunder Shellharbour

Plenty of aircraft took to the skies over Albion Park Rail on Saturday for the second day of Airshows Downunder Shellharbour.
And plenty of spectators craned their necks skywards to watch some of the pilots carry out some seemingly hairy acrobatic moves.
There were also plenty of flying machines on the ground for people to take a look at - and maybe sit behind the controls.
Previously known as Wings Over Illawarra, the Airshow is held over three days - from Friday to Sunday.
"Airshows Downunder Shellharbour is an event from the golden age of airshows, reliving the excitement and delight of flying in a carnival atmosphere that the whole family will love," said Justin Giddings, CEO of AMDA Foundation, the event organisers.
"But more than that, it is an event that brings the aviation community, defence forces, industry and Australian public together. The show celebrates the aviation industry and highlights exciting and rewarding careers in an industry that plays an important part in the everyday life of Australia."
