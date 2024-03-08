Wollongong woman cooks 110 meals to help children under bombardment in Gaza

A Wollongong woman has used her love of cooking to help Palestinian children suffering under the bombardment of Gaza, cooking more than 100 meals to raise money for a Unicef appeal.
Heba Hassanin used two weekends to dish up some of her best Middle Eastern cooking for Unicef's #CookForGaza project.
First up was 50 boxes of Koshari, Ehypt's national dish, a hugely popular street food made with chick peas, rice, lentils and fried onions, tied together with a spicy tomato sauce.
The next weekend she made 60 serves of Musaka'a, the Middle Eastern version of the Green dish well known in Australia, with thick layers of eggplant and meat (including 10 which were vegetarian).
Ms Hassanin put the word out locally via friends and social media, for people who would like to order some of her food. Soon afterwards it was delivered and those lucky households made donations to her #CookForGaza page, which at $1780 has exceeded her goal.
"The images and stories shared by the people in Gaza are quite disturbing," Ms Hassanin said.
"I can't believe that this is happening in 2024. This fundraiser gave us a glimpse of hope that there's a chance to help."
The World Health Organisation has recently said children are starving to death in northern Gaza as Israel continues its bombardment of the enclave following the October 7 attacks by Hamas.
The Gaza Health Ministry says more than 30,000 people, many of them children, have been killed in Gaza since then.
Last week the US launched its first humanitarian aid drops to Gaza - 38,000 meals.
While Ms Hassanin's Wollongong-cooked dinners won't make it that far, the money will. The good cause - a humanitarian emergency unfolding - helped fuel her for the massive cook.
"The energy that I found on the day was amazing," she said.
"I was happy and the food turned out great. I have no idea how I did it."
Unicef Australia CEO Tony Stuart said the organisation was on the ground in Gaza concentrating on drinking water, medical supplies and emergency nutrition for Palestinian children.
"We are so thankful to Heba and fundraisers like her who use their skills, efforts and time to help those who need it the most," he said.
"It's this generosity that allows UNICEF to provide humanitarian support in places of the world such as the Gaza Strip where the delivery of aid is a matter of life and death."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.