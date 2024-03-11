Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong couple put $160m price tag on their land. The court said no

Glen Humphries
Updated March 11 2024 - 1:02pm, first published 12:40pm
A seven-hectare parcel of land in Orange owned by the wife of Wollongong identity Julius Kudrynski (pictured). Mr Kudrynski claimed in court the council needed to pay millions to acquire it.
A Wollongong couple set a huge price on a piece of bare land at Orange - a whopping $160 million - and expected the local council to cough up.

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

