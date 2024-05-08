Wollongong skater girl off to China in pursuit of Paris Olympic spot

It was only about six years ago Felicity Turner found a skateboard on the side of the road while walking home from school - now the 17-year-old is one of Australia's best female street skaters and is in the running to represent her country at the Paris Olympics.
This Friday the Bellambi teen will head to Shanghai in China to compete in Phase 2 of the qualification process for the 2024 Games.
A month later the girl family and friends call Flic, will head to Budapest for the final stage of qualification.
The Holy Spirit College Year 12 student is Australia's No 4 ranked female street skater at the moment.
Michelle Turner said her daughter would have to be ranked in the top three to earn an Olympics berth.
"Flic still has two events with big points on offer to get in the top three," she said.
"She is excited at the opportunity and really looking forward to skating well and getting to Paris."
When Flic, the seventh of Turner's nine children, 'got into skateboarding by accident', her mother was far from happy.
"She was a gymnast growing up and competed at a state level," Turner said.
"And then one day walking home from school she just found a skateboard, someone had threw it out as rubbish and she picked it up.
'When she came home and told me she wanted to take up skateboarding, I was like 'you got to be kidding'.
"I sort of used skateboarding as a bit of a bribe, saying she could do it as long as she kept up gymnastics, which she did but there came a time when she just had too many injuries because of it.
"I think eventually it was one of her sisters who actually went and took her to the skate shop and got her first proper setup and said I'll take you to the skate park. She used to just skate at Fairy Meadow.
"She's only been skating for about six years. She loved it from the start. I think she loved the fact that there was no rules about skateboarding like in gymnastics.
"There was no coaches involved. It was just her and she could pick when she wanted to do it, she could pick what she wanted to do and she just never stopped skating. She just really loved it and obviously had a bit of a flair for it."
Before too long others could see how talented Flic was and she started competing in and enjoying success in state and national events.
Flic said being a girl skater was tough when she first went to the skate park.
"When I was new to skating it was definitely intimidating being a girl going to the skate park filled with boys, but once I skated more I realised the skating community is so welcoming to everyone of all abilities," she said.
"I've also adapted to it more as I've gotten older so it doesn't phase me as much and I barely realise if I'm the only girl at a park. As well the sport has grown and there are so many more girl skaters out there which is so awesome to see."
Flic said she had adapted her approach over the years to best prepare for upcoming competitions.
"Skating before big comps I usually focus on my trick consistency and constantly doing reps, trying to skate everyday but not wanting to overdo it or get injured," she said.
"On comp days I try to stay calm and chilled, I remember to trust my tricks and the preparation I've done leading up to the comp.
"I talk to my family to keep me distracted and happy, sometimes I have silly superstitions that I'll do but I'm trying to limit that."
Flic added that she has also found ways to handle pressure leading up to and at major competitions
"Competing at an international level can come with its ups and downs. The more comps I do helps me feel more experienced but I always get nervous before skating comps.
"Personally, I don't think nerves are a bad thing, I think it shows you care.
"Once I start warming up for a comp my nerves usually go away as I start to feel comfortable and confident on my board.
"My coach is also very good at helping to calm me and focus on the things I can control.
"My schedule can also get a bit hectic and it can be overwhelming at times dealing with training sessions, travelling, school and finding time to spend with family and friends.
"I am lucky enough to be surrounded by lots of supportive and understanding people, my family and friends definitely have a massive impact on my life and I'm grateful for them."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.