Illawarra Mercurysport
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Junior Sport

Wollongong skater girl off to China in pursuit of Paris Olympic spot

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
May 8 2024 - 12:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Ben Heide@benheide_photography

It was only about six years ago Felicity Turner found a skateboard on the side of the road while walking home from school - now the 17-year-old is one of Australia's best female street skaters and is in the running to represent her country at the Paris Olympics.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from AFL
More from sports
Wollongong skater girl off to China in pursuit of Paris Olympic spot
Wollongong skater girl off to China in pursuit of Paris Olympic spot
Felicity Turner is on the cusp of making the Australian team
Agron Latifi
No comments
More from Junior Sport

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.