'The Don' Zeke Campbell vows to wow home crowd in big-time Wollongong debut

How confident is Zeke Campbell ahead of his pay-per-view debut? Enough to take a lead-in fight just 12 days out.
Campbell did so just short of a fortnight ago against tough Thai Natthaphon Chalothorn at Lakemba, moving to 4-0 ahead of his fifth pro bout at the WEC on Wednesday night.
It was his first outing since claiming the NSW welterweight title as a pronounced underdog against previously 6-0 Jason Fawcett - a stablemate of Wednesday's headliner Sam Goodman - in October last year.
The fight with Chalothorn ended a four-month stint away from the ring and has the 20-year-old primed for his looming showdown with MMA convert Laban Stringer.
"It was a good fight, I got the win pretty easily," Campbell said.
"It went the distance but I won every round. I hadn't fought in a while so I just used the fight to get in front of a crowd again and everything that goes with it.
"I knew that I had to stay sharp and couldn't give any punches away because I couldn't get any marks or bruises or any injuries for this next fight.
"I just went in there and got the job done, a snatch and grab, and then got straight back into training for this one.
"I was a hundred per cent confident I'd get that job done and I'm a hundred per cent confident I'll get the job done Wednesday night."
Campbell admittedly hasn't seen a lot of Stringer going in but, in what's a chalk and cheese battle in terms of boxing nous, he's not expecting the Melbournian to take a backward step.
"He's been putting up [on social media] that he's coming for war and I hope he is because that's what I'm bringing," Campbell said.
"I'm bringing war and I'm going to be too slick, too sharp and too skilful for him. My preparation's been excellent, I'm going in hardened and ready to go.
"I know he comes forward a bit, but I'm just going to box the ears off him, run him into punches, and get the job done."
The born and bred Wollongong slugger looked the part at Monday's presser, embracing 'The Don' moniker that admittedly started as a laugh among mates.
"Just a few of the boys, we were all out one night and one of my good mates started calling himself 'The Don'," Campbell said.
"We were mucking around and I just said 'no, I'm The Don' and it's stuck with me ever since. All the boys started calling me The Don because I'm the 'boss'.
"I'm going with the look to match the name. I'll always be in suits and looking sharp because this is my profession, I'm here to do business.
"Wednesday night, I'm here to do business. I look sharp, feel sharp, and I show up and perform."
