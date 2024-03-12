Brazen daylight theft at Dapto computer shop leaves staff 'terrified'

A woman has been left terrified after she was kicked, pushed and verbally abused during an alleged brazen daylight theft by three females in Dapto.
The alleged incident inside PCC Computers, located on Baan Baan Street, was captured on the store's CCTV cameras at 4.21pm on Monday, March 11.
The staffer in the CCTV footage said she has been left so scared she would only speak on the condition of anonymity as she fears retribution.
She was left with scratches and swelling on her right arm after the assault.
"I couldn't sleep last night, I don't feel safe anymore," she said.
PCC Computers owner Paul Elanjickel said staff at his Dapto and Wollongong stores are scared and the robbery cost him $6300 in lost stock.
"We've never had an experience like this," he said.
"She's [Dapto staffer] not at work this week because she's stressed and scared so I need to close the store."
Allegedly the group took graphics cards, two CPUs (central processing units) worth $1300, along with a motherboard ($200).
"It's a lot of money but I'll try and claim that through insurance, it's my staff, they're scared," Mr Elanjickel said.
CCTV footage from the shop shows three females inside the small store. They are all wearing surgical face masks and grey hoodies, two wear black shorts and another has white shorts. The one with white shorts carries a black satchel bag over her shoulder.
They are seen briefly look at items, asking about some in particular, before they corner the lone female staff member between her desk and the wall.
The footage shows one woman taking a graphic card (worth $3300) off the shelf, passes it to her friend, and then takes another one (worth $1500).
As the staffer attempts to take one back the woman says "no, stop, let me have a look" and the situation quickly escalates.
A struggle to get the graphic card back ensues, with the woman pushing and kicking the staff member.
The incident only appears to come to a close when a woman from the street comes to help.
The Illawarra Mercury has contacted NSW Police for comment.
If you have any information in relation to the robbery and assault call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
