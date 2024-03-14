South32 exec who led Dendrobium expansion named CEO of new owner

South32 chief operating officer Australia Jason Economidis will lead the new business set to take over the Perth-based miner's Illawarra coal operations.
Last month, South32 announced that Singapore's Golden Energy and M Resources, based in Brisbane, will buy the ASX-listed miner's Illawarra coal assets for $2.5 billion.
Once the sale is complete, Mr Economidis will lead the new entity that will take control of the Dendrobium and Appin mines - GEAR M Illawarra Met Coal Pty Ltd.
Mr Economidis was closely involved in South32's efforts to extend the life of the Dendrobium Mine.
In 2020, Mr Economidis addressed the Independent Planning Commission during hearings on the proposal on behalf of South32 and led the public response after the project was knocked back.
With new owner Matt Latimore indicating the company is open to pursuing the expansion project once again - which South32 shelved due to economic concerns - the choice of chief executive sends a message that the mine's new owners are serious about the project.
The transaction is expected to be completed by the first half of 2025, with Mr Economidis to take on the role of director, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal until then.
Mr Economidis will be responsible for overseeing the operation of South32's two Illawarra coal mines and managing the transition to the new owners.
South32 CEO Graham Kerr thanked Mr Economidis for his work with South32.
"I would like to thank Jason for his significant contribution to South32 during his leadership of our Australian operations and as a member of the South32 Lead Team. He has maintained a relentless focus on safety while overseeing initiatives to unlock existing resources through life extension projects at our Australian operations."
