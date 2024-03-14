Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Local Business

South32 exec who led Dendrobium expansion named CEO of new owner

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
March 15 2024 - 9:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jason Economidis has been named as CEO of the new business that will take control of South32's Illawarra coal assets.
Jason Economidis has been named as CEO of the new business that will take control of South32's Illawarra coal assets.

South32 chief operating officer Australia Jason Economidis will lead the new business set to take over the Perth-based miner's Illawarra coal operations.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Business

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.