See who enjoyed this year's Illawarra Women's Day of Dance and Culture

The Illawarra Women's Day of Dance and Culture is about having fun and making friends, but underlying it is a meaningful goal.
The event, now in its third year, is about the inclusion of women from all cultures, especially those from migrant and refugee backgrounds.
It was celebrated at Wollongong Town Hall on Friday, March 15 - one week after International Women's Day - with dancing and a meal of fruit, Balinese dishes, Portuguese tarts and baklava.
Margaret Biggs, the chair of the event committee and ambassador for Healthy Cities Illawarra, said this year's event was an "enormous success", with 250 women in attendance.
They enjoyed and even participated in performances that including Aboriginal dancing, Irish dancing and African dancing, and had the opportunity to talk to and meet other women in the Illawarra.
Among those in attendance was Rosemary Kariuki, the 2021 Australian of the Year Local Hero.
"One of our ladies... she's 92 years old and she got up with her walker and danced," Mrs Biggs said.
The event was also an opportunity for services in the region to share information about the support they offer, which was important because as Mrs Biggs explained, many women arrived in the Illawarra with little information about what was available to them.
