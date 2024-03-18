Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List
Photos

Berkeley's shock loss and Shoalhaven flying: District League's key moments

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated March 18 2024 - 3:07pm, first published 3:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The District League is now in full flight in 2024. Pictures by Anna Warr, Adam McLean and Sylvia Liber
The District League is now in full flight in 2024. Pictures by Anna Warr, Adam McLean and Sylvia Liber

Shoalhaven have put the District League on notice just three games into the season. That has been just one of many key moments so far.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Illawarra Mercury sports journalist. Feel free to get in touch jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.