Berkeley's shock loss and Shoalhaven flying: District League's key moments

Shoalhaven have put the District League on notice just three games into the season. That has been just one of many key moments so far.
Following promotion to the competition from the amateur Community League comp in 2023, Shoalhaven have gone three for three, defeating Picton, Balgownie, and Berkeley in the process.
So are they the real deal and can they go on and win the District League?
Shoalhaven coach Nathan Aldridge admits he did not expect his team to hold a 100 per cent record three games into the season.
"I never imagined to be where we are at the moment," he said.
"But in saying that we didn't really know what we were coming up against. That's the beauty about us. We are just being ourselves and doing the best we can.
"In this competition, I think the boys handle themselves really well mentally and physically. Football wise, there's some very good players down here and that's why we always want to allow them to express themselves at this sort of level. They're showing everyone that this is the competition that we should be in.
"What we've done in the first three weeks is quite amazing considering we came from Community League last year."
Berkeley had a shock 2-1 loss at home to Shoalhaven, but expect them to bounce back quickly.
The Goats were one of the top teams in 2023, falling short in the finals series against Gerringong. In 2024, coach Glenn Dorrian has the team on the right path.
A home clash against the Breakers on Saturday, March 23 will act as an opportunity to get their first win of the season. Three points against Brad Boardman's side would go a long way to silencing any doubters.
On the topic of shock defeats, not many expected Thirroul to knock off premiership favourites Fernhill in round three.
While the Foxes did have absentees, take nothing away from Thirroul, who picked up the victory thanks to goals from Oscar Pruks and Arlo Crowley.
With two wins and a loss in their opening three games, are Thirroul one of the District League dark horses?
As for Fernhill, Dale White's team will look to bounce back against the winless University at Ray Robinson Oval in round four.
Without going overboard after just two games, but Bellambi seem to be the real deal after their relegation from the Illawarra Premier League last season.
They turned heads with their 7-1 thrashing of UOW in round two. But for Rosellas coach Steve Dimitrievski, he not getting ahead of himself.
"...it's still early days," he told the Mercury prior to round three, which was eventually washed out.
"I can't really complain, we've had two wins from two, but I've been around a long time and it's only two weeks in the season - there's still another 20 rounds to go. You can't win much in round two.
"But it's a positive start and long may it continue."
Five sides - Berkeley, Oak Flats, Picton, Warilla, and UOW are yet to pick up wins as of yet.
It is very much early days, and there is no need to panic, however these teams will want to join the winners list sooner rather than later before the fight for finals becomes out of reach.
Teams will have the chance to pick up victories in the upcoming fixtures in round four, all played on Saturday, March 23 at 3pm.
