Unique choir brings together Wollongong's languages in harmony

What happens when you put together an award-winning composer and close to 20 people who speak different languages?
An emotional and "almost spiritual" experience, according to those who attended a multilingual choir workshop in Wollongong on Saturday, March 16.
The workshop was held with Wollongong City Council as part of 'Multicultural March' and was the idea of Dr Ekrem Eli Phoenix, an Illawarra composer and polyglot who speaks five languages (and is learning a sixth).
Dr Phoenix explained that languages carried "stories, lives, history, hope - everything" and while we lived in a multicultural society, different languages did not often intersect.
"I dreamt of a choir where they could come together rhythmically, melodically, semantically, and co-exist," he said.
The workshop took participants through a series of exercises, including counting, speaking about people, and tongue twisters, in their chosen language.
"People end up doing these really intricate musical feats without realising," Dr Phoenix said.
At the end of the workshop the products of these exercises were strung together as Dr Phoenix conducted the group speaking in their languages, creating something musical.
Dr Phoenix, who specialised in choral and vocal, said the spoken word was under-explored in choral music.
When people thought of choirs they thought of singing, he said, but not everyone was comfortable with singing.
However, everyone was open to simply speaking.
He first explored the concept of the choir in December with new arrivals learning English in Wollongong, before an open invitation was extended to the community for Saturday's event.
One French-speaking participant said the event was "almost spiritual".
"It was very interesting, because every language has its own melody, so putting them together was like singing," she said.
Another participant named Ryan, who said he spoke "very bad Spanish and even worse Swedish", said Dr Phoenix knew "how to hold a space".
"He can make it engaging and fun, and liven up a room of strangers, and turn such an interesting concept into a moving experience," he said.
Eugenia Pyne speaks Kru, a language from Liberia in western Africa, and while Saturdays are often busy for her, the concept of the choir was too enticing to pass up.
As a young girl in Africa she was involved in choirs, but said that was "a long time ago".
"It's been... really fun listening to everyone talking and singing," she said.
"It's great."
Now Dr Phoenix is looking ahead, with the hopes of forming a multilingual choir to begin next year.
