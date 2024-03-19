Not even a mass bluebottle attack can stop junior Ironman star Maddix Burke

As Warilla-Barrack Point SLSC star Maddix Burke was preparing for the final day at the state championships in Manly, he was dealt a massive setback in the form of a mass bluebottle attack.
Burke dominated in the water and on the sand once again, this time at the NSW state open championships. But the victory didn't come without its challenges.
As he was warming up for a massive day of racing on Sunday, March 17, the youngster got smashed by a number of bluebottle stings.
"When I first got there, I got smashed by some bluebottles on my skin and I was really sore," Maddix said.
"Mum had to run all the way back to our hotel to grab me some tablets before my race because I couldn't lift my shoulder up.
"So that was pretty nerve wracking just sitting in the chair knowing that they were about to call my race."
In the end it mattered little. He won his surf race in the U15 division, and also took out the Ironman challenge in the same age group, on his way to becoming state champ in both events.
The Warilla-Barrack Point team - which Burke was part of - also won the U15 surf teams event and claimed third in the board relay in the event in Manly.
The victories continue a stellar run of form for Burke. If he keeps this form up, he will most certainly achieve his goal of becoming the next Ali Day or Ben Carberry.
The Warilla High School student recently took out the Ironman race at the Interstate Surf Life Saving Championships, as well as the last round of the Shannon Eckstein Classic at Northcliff Beach in Queensland in the U15 Ironman event.
Coming up is Australian Surf Life Saving championships in Maroochydore, which he said he was extremely excited for.
"I'm hopeful of a medal in the individual events and hopefully the same in the teams," he said.
"Last year we ended up winning the board relay, but we didn't win any individual medals. So that'll be a bit of a goal."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.