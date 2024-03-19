Illawarra Mercurysport
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Junior Sport
Junior Sport

Not even a mass bluebottle attack can stop junior Ironman star Maddix Burke

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated March 19 2024 - 5:39pm, first published 3:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bluebottles smashed Warilla-Barrack Point SLSC's Maddix Burke at the state championships in Manly, but in the end it mattered little. Main picture by Adam McLean
Bluebottles smashed Warilla-Barrack Point SLSC's Maddix Burke at the state championships in Manly, but in the end it mattered little. Main picture by Adam McLean

As Warilla-Barrack Point SLSC star Maddix Burke was preparing for the final day at the state championships in Manly, he was dealt a massive setback in the form of a mass bluebottle attack.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Illawarra Mercury sports journalist. Feel free to get in touch jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from AFL
More from sports
Illawarra Hawks year in review: where to now for Justin Tatum's team?
The Illawarra Hawks celebrate a win. Picture bY sylvia Liber
Keeping Gary Clark, Tyler Harvey and Will Hickey are priorities
Agron Latifi
No comments
Dragons coach Shane Flanagan resists against swinging axe for Cowboys clash
Dragons players are run through their paces during a recent training session at WIN Stadium. Picture by Robert Peet
They are keen to atone for last week's 38-0 defeat in Redcliffe.
Joshua Bartlett
No comments
Why now is the perfect time to be a junior at Balgownie Rangers FC
Elisabeth Correia (senior women's coach) and Hayley Buckley (female coordinator) have been instrumental to the success of Balgownie Junior Foootball Club. Picture supplied
Balgownie currently have 811 juniors registered for 2024.
Jordan Warren
No comments
More from Junior Sport

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.