South Coast Blaze eager to avoid Stingrays' barb in 2024 season opener

After missing out on finals last year, the South Coast Blaze opens side will be eyeing a fast start when the 2024 NSW Premier League gets under way on Wednesday night.
The Blaze will meet rivals Sutherland in a local derby at Netball Central to kick off their campaign, with both sides eager to improve on last year's mid-table efforts.
The franchise's U23s will also begin their campaign against the Stingrays on Wednesday.
South Coast's opens team claimed the bragging rights over Sutherland in the opening fixture 12 months ago, before dropping two of their next three matches. Co-coach Merryn Connolly said it was crucial that they made a better beginning to this year's season.
"It's very important to start well," Connolly - who will share the head coaching duties with Marji Parr - told the Mercury.
"But, at the same time, we're looking to blend in a whole lot of new players. We've got quite a few new ones in the team, so we're hoping to get our connections up and running early. I'd consider the start of draw as kind to us, so we're hoping to get a few wins under our belt early.
"But the Stingrays are a good team and they've recruited strongly in the off-season, so I'm guessing it will be an even contest. They've got strength in each of the thirds - as do we. And we have some players who had their junior years at Sutherland, and vice versa, so there's always a local derby element to it when we play the Stingrays."
The Blaze's plans are for their 2024 campaign copped a setback last November when the club revealed that star duo Taylah Davies and Katelyn Anderson would miss the entire season.
The pair were foundation players of the South Coast franchise, and fulfilled the roles of club captain and opens grade skipper respectively in recent years.
Davies and Anderson are both spending time away from the netball court due to being pregnant.
"They were basically our two (key) mid-court players. But they're both of the age where they're trying to further their careers and families as well, so good luck to them. They've given a lot to the club and the community over the years, and it's their turn to prioritise themselves," Connolly said.
"It means that we've got some young players come up from the 23s and they're looking to plug those gaps (on the court). They're a testimony to the strength of the pathway that we have from the 23s."
