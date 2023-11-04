There are winds of change at the South Coast Blaze, with the club to head into next year's campaign without two of their foundation players.
The Blaze revealed on Thursday night that Taylah Davies and Katelyn Anderson had departed the franchise. The club was formed in 2019 to compete in the Netball NSW Premier League, with the pair lining up in their inaugural season in 2020.
Davies and Anderson have gone to become key cog's in the Blaze system over the past four years, fulfilling the roles of club captain and opens grade skipper respectively.
For Davies, the announcement marks the end of an era for the Thirroul cross-sport talent, who also played for GWS in the AFLW competition and represented Giants and Swifts in the Super Netball competition.
The 29-year-old wrote in a statement on social media that she would sorely miss playing for the South Coast franchise.
"Wearing the red Blaze dress has been a privilege for both my family and me. I hope it serves as an inspiration for young girls in Illawarra, nurturing dreams of one day wearing the same dress," the centre/wing attack wrote.
"Blaze has become more than just a club. It's a tight-knit family and I'm immensely proud of our shared journey. I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to my coaches, teammates, support staff, and everyone who has been part of our club's support network throughout my netball career.
"I am eagerly looking forward to watching the next generation of Blaze players as they step onto the court."
Meanwhile, mid-courter Anderson has also become a popular figure at the franchise since being named their co-captain in 2020.
The Victorian junior wrote in a statement that "I couldn't have dreamed of a better club to finish my netball career at".
"Being a foundation player and lucky enough to lead this phenomenal team has been the perfect way to wrap up my time at this level of netball," the 30-year-old wrote.
"This club that is more like a family has given me some of my nearest and dearest friends and I'll be forever grateful for my time in the red dress."
While it will be difficult to fill the gap for the experienced duo, the Blaze have already re-signed a large crop of opens and under 23s talent in preparation for 2024.
Opens players Mia Evans, Sharnee Behr, Kristina Brice, Tegan Holland, Abbey McFadden and Kara Styles have all committed to staying with the club, along with under 23s talents Angelina Ballas, Lauren Bancroft, Charlotte Bulmer, Ellie Hart, Liesl Hopoate, Tahlia Robertson, Siulolo Richter and Unique Pritchard.
Marji Parr will share the opens head coaching duties with Merryn Connolly, while Heather Smith will coach the under 23s alongside assistant Stephanie Harrison.
