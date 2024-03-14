South Coast Blaze young gun Ellie Hart unveiled as NSW U17s netball captain

It's fair to say that Ellie Hart isn't afraid to take on a daunting challenge.
The promising netballer may be only 17, but she is gearing up for her second NSW Premier League campaign with the South Coast Blaze U23s.
On top of that, Hart has also been unveiled as the NSW U17s team captain for 2024.
The teenager will be supported by vice-captains Kelis Ogle (Liverpool) and Evie Economou (Sutherland) when NSW competes at next month's National Netball Championships in Frankstown.
It's a great opportunity for Hart, who is preparing for her second representative year with the side.
"I feel super grateful because my teammates voted for it," Hart told the Mercury.
"It's such an honour to be representing my state as captain. It was a great little surprise."
Ahead of nationals, Hart and her Blaze teammates will kick off their Premier League campaign. Round one will take place on March 20 with South Coast taking on Sutherland.
The Blaze will be eager to make a positive start following a disappointing 2023, which saw them finish in eighth place. The franchise has bolstered its U23s squad in the off-season and have unveiled a new skipper, Charlotte Bulmer.
2024 also offers an opportunity for Hart to consolidate her spot in the shooting circle.
Hart - who first played the sport over a decade ago with the Campbelltown District Netball Association - said last year provided a great learning curve.
"It was definitely daunting at first but, as the season went on, I got more confident," the Camden native said.
"I've loved the opportunity, I'm really grateful for it. It's given me a lot of great experience, new friendships and community feeling - it's a big family (at the Blaze).
"I think we're going to be a really strong team this year. We'll definitely be a force to be reckoned with."
