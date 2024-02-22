Charlotte Bulmer's rapid rise to becoming South Coast Blaze captain

Only 12 months ago, Charlotte Bulmer was fighting tooth and nail to become a South Coast Blaze player. Now, she has been named as one of the franchise's leaders for 2024.
The versatile defender was this week unveiled as the Blaze's U23s captain ahead of this year's NSW Premier League season, which begins in mid-March. Tahlia Robertson will be her vice-captain.
Abbey McFadden will take the reins as the club's opens grade captain, assisted by Kristina Brice.
Bulmer's elevation continues a remarkable journey since she joined the Blaze in late 2022.
The Sutherland Shire talent was named as a training partner ahead of the 2023 campaign, meaning she trained part-time with the side and was on the cusp of being a Premier League player.
That dream became a reality when she impressed the coaching staff during pre-season to earn herself a full-time opportunity.
Bulmer became a regular fixture in the U23s side during the season, and is now embracing the opportunity to captain the side in 2024.
"I did feel a bit of pressure at first because I've got this added layer of responsibility, and everyone is watching a bit more at training and games. But I'm excited to lead this really good bunch of girls," the 20-year-old said.
"I didn't see it coming, I was definitely shocked when it happened. But I think I was able to step up as a bit of a leader last year. I didn't have a leadership role, but I'd like to think that I was able to bring that to the team, particularly in defence.
"We had three captains, but they were all in the attacking end, so I was able to step up and lead the defence. And it's nice to be recognised for that this year."
Bulmer, who can play either goal attack or goal defence, admits that it's been a rapid rise since joining the Blaze.
"As soon as I got the training partner offer, in my head, I thought 'what are the steps that I need to take to get into this team'? I knew that I didn't want to be a training partner for long," she said.
"I was very happy to even be given a foot in the door, but I definitely made it to my mission to work hard and earn my spot in the team."
The Blaze U23s will be eager to bounce back after a disappointing campaign last year.
After making the 2022 grand final - where they fell to Sutherland by three points - the side never hit top gear in 2023 as they finished the campaign in eighth position.
However, Bulmer - who comes from a netball-obsessed family - is confident that her team will put their best foot forward this season.
"Our squad is looking really exciting," the skipper said.
"We played in the Heart Kids Cup the other day, which was our first hit-out. And while it was only a pre-season thing, and squads weren't at full capacity, we were able to come away with the win which was really exciting.
"Everyone is hoping to have a better year and get some more wins on the board. But I think about our whose in our team - and who we'll be up against - and I can't see a good reason why we can't win this thing."
Angelina Ballas, Lauren Bancroft, Charlotte Bulmer, Megan Griffin, Ellie Hart, Liesl Hopoate, Emily McPherson, Imogen Nies, Unique Pritchard, Siulolo Richter, Tahlia Robertson, Olivia Simone, Kaylah Upfield, Sally Werfel and Holly Wilson.
