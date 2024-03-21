This Illawarra 9yo didn't just break a world record, she smashed it

Imagine breaking a world record at nine years old. That's what Wollongong Little Athletics star Harlow Pate recently did.
Harlow qualified for the Little Athletics NSW State Track and Field Championships to be held this weekend (March 22-24) at Sydney Olympic Park.
She is sure to be one of the favourites after recently setting two world fastest times.
In the 600 metres, she lowered the previous best time of 1:44.97 seconds to 1:44.14 seconds. To prove it was no fluke, she then set a world record time in the 300 metres, lowering the previous record of 45.04 seconds to 43.25 seconds.
Harlow qualified for the NSW Little Athletics Championships by being the fastest qualifier in the recent Little Athletics Region 4 Championships in Wollongong.
She set a new regional record in the 100, 200, and 400 metre events, setting a pace faster than the current Australian record in the last two.
Harlow recently ran at the Little Athletics NSW State Combined Events where she broke a 14 year-old state record in the U10 girls 200 metres by lowering the old time of 28.22 seconds to 28.08 seconds, on her way to winning the event for the fourth time in a row.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.