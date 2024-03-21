Illawarra Mercury
Steelers player found not guilty at judiciary following racism allegation

Updated March 21 2024 - 4:08pm, first published 3:59pm
A Steelers Harold Matthews player has been found not guilty of racially vilifying a Dragons rival.
The Steelers Harold Matthews Cup player at the centre of a racial vilification allegation has been found not guilty by a NSW Rugby League judiciary panel.

