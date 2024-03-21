Steelers player found not guilty at judiciary following racism allegation

The Steelers Harold Matthews Cup player at the centre of a racial vilification allegation has been found not guilty by a NSW Rugby League judiciary panel.
The contrary conduct charge arose out of Saturday's Harold Matthews clash between Illawarra and St George at Kogarah, during which a Dragons player reportedly alleged he was called a "coconut" by a Steelers rival.
The nature of the charge saw the matter referred directly to the NSWRL judiciary. A hearing held on Wednesday resulted in a not guilty verdict, with the NSWRL and Illawarra Rugby League making no further comment other than confirming the outcome.
No players involved have been named as all Harold Matthews (U17s) players are under the age of 18.
It comes after Roosters NRL forward Spencer Leniu was suspended for eight games after pleading guilty to calling rival Ezra Mam a 'monkey' during his side's round-one clash with the Broncos in Las Vegas.
Leniu pleaded guilty at a subsequent NRL judiciary hearing, though claimed he was unaware of the term's racial connotations.
Amid the fall-out, Tongan International Haumole Olakau'atu revealed he'd been referred to as a 'coconut' numerous times throughout his junior and senior career.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.