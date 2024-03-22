Explosions heard as fire destroys car in East Corrimal

A car has been destroyed by fire near the surf club at Corrimal Beach in the early hours of Friday morning.
The fire occurred about 12.45am in the car park near Corrimal Surf Life Saving Club on Lake Parade, East Corrimal.
A nearby resident said she heard bangs and looked out to see the car start to go up in flames, before hearing more explosions.
She said firefighters arrived soon after she called triple-0 and had the fire under control quickly.
Fire and Rescue NSW confirmed a call was received at 12.46am.
The car was well-alight when they arrived, but they had the blaze extinguished by 1.15am.
There was no information available as to the cause or whether it was being treated as suspicious.
NSW Police Force did not have a report of an incident in East Corrimal overnight.
