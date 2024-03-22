Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Mount Ousley house destroyed after fire ignites in bedroom

TV
By Tareyn Varley
Updated March 22 2024 - 8:53pm, first published 7:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police are investigating the cause of a house fire in Mount Ousley that started in a bedroom.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TV

Tareyn Varley

Head of digital

For the past 15 years I've been toiling away behind the scenes on story ideas, web production, headline writing, home page editing and social media management. I'm passionate about passing the mic to Illawarra residents who find themselves with no power and no voice.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.