Keira Lions down brave University to win 15th Illawarra cricket title

.
.
Keira Lions have ended a 10-year wait for a Cricket Illawarra title after a dramatic 49-run win over University in Saturday's grand final at North Dalton Park.
The Cattle brothers Ryan and Blake along with Lions skipper Rhys Voysey played instrumental roles in helping the Lions secure a 15th premiership, and first since Keira beat Uni in the 2013-14 decider.
Ryan Cattle was particularly good for the Lions and was a deserved winner of the player-of-the-match award, after top-scoring with 51 and then claiming 3-35 from his leg-breaks.
Keira's latest win over the Students was a hard-fought one, with both sides looking like winners at different times of the contest.
The Lions won the toss and batted and did well to post 8-197 from their 50 overs but at one stage it looked like they would struggle to score 150.
Keira seemed to settle well early into their batting and were cruising at 3-74.
But then disaster struck and they lost their next three wickets for just 26 runs.
Uni skipper Angus Cumming and tearaway quick Lachlan Coughlan-Ryan did all the damage, claiming four of the first six wickets to fall.
During this time they removed the dangerous Zach Churchill (46), Mitchell Hearn (4) and Oliver Needham for a golden duck.
But then the Cattle brothers Ryan and Blake rescued the situation with a very handy 70-run seventh-wicket partnership.
The younger Blake was the first to go, bowled by Will Perkins for 28 when the Lions were 7-168 from 46.3 overs.
Big brother Ryan then shared a 25-run stand with captain Rhys Voysey before running himself out for 51 chasing quick runs.
Voysey remained unbeaten on 11 as Keira posted 8-197 from their 50 overs.
Cumming (2-38) and Coughlan-Ryan (2-29) were the pick of the bowlers for the Students.
Uni started their run-chase off well with openers Luke Huard and Alec Dobson sharing in a quickfire 46-run stand before the latter was dismissed for 19.
Huard then shared in a 44-run staand with Jono Rose before he was dismissed for 47.
Blake Cattle then got the prized wicket of Rose (31) to reduce the Students to 3-108.
Keira, led by Voysey (3-26), Blake Cattle (2-24) and Ryan Cattle (3-35), bowled out Uni for 149.
Voysey was ecstatic with his team's showing in such a big game.
"Cricket's a pretty strange game. You put a lot of time and a lot of effort in and a lot of people wonder sometimes why you do it..........and it's moments like this where it all pays off. So I'm really proud of the boys," he said.
"To get that result after the year we've had means a lot. We've been really, really consistent throughout the year.
"To go in as minor premiers and to win the premiership is great, I couldn't have asked for more."
Voysey was happy to see key players step up throughout the game.
He was particularly impressed with the Cattle brothers.
"I'm pretty stoked. A fair few of the boys are pretty stoked to be able to play with those two," Voysey said.
"I think they got two pretty bright futures, both very, very good batters, very, very, very good bowlers and fielders.
"Honestly they are just great all round cricketers. And they're a pleasure to play with and they're good fellas, too."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.