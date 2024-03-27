Two men arrested over alleged historic rape of teen girl in the Illawarra

Two men have been arrested, with one facing 15 charges, following an extensive investigation into the alleged rape of a teenage girl in the Illawarra two decades ago.
The men, aged 46 and 53, were arrested in Barrack Point on Tuesday morning after their homes were raided, with drugs and weapons seized from one of the properties.
Strike force detectives attached to the Lake Illawarra Police District began investigations in October 2022 after a report a teenage girl had allegedly been sexually assaulted in the Illawarra region in 2004.
Following extensive inquiries, investigators raided a premises at the Surfrider Caravan Park in Barrack Point about 7am on Tuesday, and allegedly seized methamphetamine, cannabis, and weapons including a stun gun.
The 53-year-old was arrested, and the 46-year-old was arrested soon after at a Barrack Heights home. They were taken to Lake Illawarra police station.
The older man was charged with nine counts of aggravated sexual intercourse of a person between 14 and 16, having sexual intercourse with a person between 14 and 16 years, four counts of sexual intercourse without consent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
He has also been charged with two counts of supplying a prohibited drug on an ongoing basis, two counts of possessing a prohibited drug, and six counts of possessing or using a prohibited weapon without a permit.
The younger man was charged with taking or detaining a person with intent to obtain an advantage while occasioning actual bodily harm and three counts of aggravated sexual assault victim under 16 years.
Both are scheduled to face Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday.
More to come.
