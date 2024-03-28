Twelve townhouses for highway corner block at North Wollongong

Twelve townhouses could be built on the corner of a busy North Wollongong intersection.
Plans for the development on the corner of Ajax Avenue and the Princes Highway have been lodged with Wollongong City Council.
The intersection is often busy, with traffic queued along Ajax Avenue looking to turn left and right onto the highway.
However, a study submitted as part of the application stated the development's effect on traffic would be "relatively minor".
The proposed development is made up of one two-storey home and 11 single-storey dwellings, each with attached garage.
Vehicle access will be via a central driveway running in a L-shape to Ajax Avenue
The 12-home development will take out three separate lots, and the homes on those lots will be demolished.
"The development has been designed with units one to five located along the rear boundary of the site in a north-south orientation, with private open space and living rooms orientated towards the vegetated land adjoining the site to the north," the statement of environmental effects said.
"Units six to nine are designed with an east-west orientation with private open space along the western side boundary of the site, noting unit six is a corner dwelling provided with a larger yard at the north-western corner of the site.
"Units 10-12 are oriented towards the street frontage with their front garden areas and open plan living/kitchen room interface with Ajax Avenue."
The traffic study claimed the development would generate six vehicle trips during the weekday morning and evening peaks, but noted the existing houses on the site created three trips - so the net increase would only be three trips.
"It will be readily appreciated that the additional traffic generated by the proposed development is relatively minor, which will not have any noticeable or unacceptable effect on the road network serving the site in terms of road network capacity or traffic-related environmental effect," the traffic study said.
"In the circumstances, it can be concluded that the proposed development has no unacceptable traffic implications."
The development application is on public exhibition until April 26.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.