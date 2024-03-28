Body of missing man from South West Sydney found in bushland

The body of a man missing from Sydney's south west has been found deceased.
The 57-year-old man was last seen on Friday, March 15, at his home in Macquarie Fields, before travelling to Nattai National Park for an overnight stay.
He was reported missing on Tuesday, March 19, after not returning as planned.
Police found the man's car at Starlights Trail on Thursday, March 21, and believe he may have gone bushwalking towards Ahean Lookout, Emmets Flat Campground area or Russells Needle.
SES search and rescue teams were dropped in on Wednesday, March 27, and camped in the bush overnight..
According to the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service, the Starlights trail is 11km including return and takes four-five hours to complete.
It is a Grade 4 track meant for experienced bushwalkers and the quality of the path is described as "rough track, many obstacles".
Police thank the community and media for their assistance.
