Thousands hit Illawarra coastline on sensational Easter Sunday

Illawarra residents were treated to a perfect Easter weekend, with thousands making the most of the balmy weather by hitting the coast.
The mercury fell just below 25 degrees on Easter Sunday at Bellambi, and just above it in Albion Park.
The next two days are tipped to be equally pleasant, with showers and cooler weather predicted for the remainder of the week.
After that, the Bureau Of Meteorology's three-month outlook suggests it will be a warmer-than-usual autumn for the Illawarra.
The BOM says there is a 94 per cent chance Wollongong's median maximum temperature from April to June will exceed the historical median of 20.1 degrees, with similar likelihoods at Albion Park and Kiama.
During this three-month period, Albion Park's average maximum is 20.3 degrees, while Kiama's is 20 degrees.
Rainfall is expected to be about average from April to June, with an equal chance of either exceeding or falling below the median.
However, the chance of exceeding the three-month median rises to 55 to 65 per cent for May to July.
- With Natalie Croxon
