Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Thousands hit Illawarra coastline on sensational Easter Sunday

Updated March 31 2024 - 5:57pm, first published 5:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beachgoers climb the rocks near City Beach. Picture by Adam McLean
Beachgoers climb the rocks near City Beach. Picture by Adam McLean

Illawarra residents were treated to a perfect Easter weekend, with thousands making the most of the balmy weather by hitting the coast.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.