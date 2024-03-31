Woonona teashop Sugar Butter Eggs reopens doors for massive sale

A Woonona teashop and cakery that closed its doors last week is reopening for a two-day market sale, where everything in the place must go.
Harmony and Thomas Whalan, owners of Sugar Butter Eggs, have reached the end of their lease in the old bank building on the Princes Highway.
Ahead of the couple's big move to Orange, they hope to sell off all their goods over the space of two days on Monday and Tuesday, April 1 and 2.
From noon to five, bargain hunters can buy anything they see: teapots, teacups, tables and chairs, decor, commercial equipment, crafts, gifts and ingredients.
"We tried to do it so that people after work can still pop in," Harmony said.
"There will be lots of scones available."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.