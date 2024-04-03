Some people overeat when depressed. UOW reserchers want to hear from them

University of Wollongong researchers are looking for people who can help them learn more about the link between depression and eating high-fat foods.
The team wants to investigate how food choices and overeating are influenced by hormones in people who are experiencing depression - and what motivates overeating.
They want to hear from people who are aged 18 or over and are currently experiencing depressive symptoms, including increased appetite and/or weight gain, for the project called Food and your mood: Understanding overeating behaviours in depression.
"Eating foods high in sugars and fats to improve one's mood is common when feeling sad or stressed," the team's pitch to participants states.
"However, in people who do this frequently, including individuals with depression, this can be a risk factor for weight gain and potentially other health concerns.
"While food intake is affected by a variety of biological and psychological factors, little is known about the mechanisms that underlie food intake choices and overeating behaviours (such as emotional eating and food addiction) in individuals with depression."
The project is being led by UOW post-doctoral research fellow Dr Jessica Bartschi and the Australian National University's research fellow Dr Lisa-Marie Greenwood. They are working with two student researchers from UOW.
"The aim of this research is to understand how food intake choices and overeating behaviours are influenced by hormones when feeling sad or stressed, such as in depression," Dr Bartschi said.
"We hope that the outcomes of this research will help generate new knowledge about potential pathways to mood or stress-related changes in eating behaviours in those with depression, which may help better prevent or reduce the risk of adverse health outcomes in those experiencing more severe depressive symptoms, or lead to improved or tailored treatment outcomes."
People who are experiencing weight loss linked to depression, or who are using antidepressant medications, are not eligible for the study.
The researchers say they hope their study can add to the understanding of the factors that contribute to eating behaviour, and in turn help "inform interventions" to reduce poor outcomes in people with depression.
The study will involve a 75-minute visit to UOW where participants will be asked to give one small blood sample, complete an interview and questionnaires, and have basic body measurements taken. Participants who complete the study will receive a small reimbursement for their time.
To see if you are eligible to participate visit this web page to learn more.
