Worried parents share concerns at emotional meeting about school student transport

Transport for NSW says it is investigating ways to improve services while Heathcote MP Maryanne Stuart is pushing for a bus service following an emotional meeting with parents of Bulli High School students on Wednesday afternoon.
Ms Stuart organised the meeting with representatives from the transport department, Bulli High School principal Denise James, and parents and guardians following concerns around children's travel to school from the Illawarra's northernmost suburbs, such as Helensburgh.
The issue is a longstanding one but in recent months there have been a number of distressing incidents reported, including the assault of a 13-year-old boy by a stranger, bullying of younger students by older children, and year seven girls getting harassed by a substance-affected man.
About 70 people attended the meeting.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said the department valued feedback as it helped ensure transport options met the needs of students, families and the wider public.
"Safety of passengers and staff on public transport, including rail and bus services, is top priority, alongside reliability, accessibility and comfort, and we have heard concerns about some of these issues," the spokesperson said.
"We will look at ways to improve these services and are already acting, including investigating opportunities to improve bus services across regional NSW including the Illawarra region and partnering with NSW Police to increase patrols of Illawarra train services."
Ms Stuart said she was working to have a bus service for students, and a petition for such a service collected 61 signatures at the meeting.
In the meantime, she said she would talk to Police Minister Yasmin Catley about getting police on trains, as a Transport representative had reported that a more frequent police presence had curbed antisocial behaviour elsewhere, and look at getting CCTV cameras on trains.
Ms Stuart said Transport for NSW also had no policy for dealing with minors and she wanted more information on how staff should deal with children when incidents occurred, as well as information on educational police visits to schools about what students should do when something occurred on a train.
"I take it really seriously, this is a government's responsibility," she said.
Incidents had been occurring "for some time", Ms Stuart said, but there had been no action from Transport; a senior manager at the department reported they were only hearing of the issue for the first time, something Ms Stuart said was "unbelievable" given she had emails about it dating back to 2019.
Danielle Beazley is among the parents pushing for changes to transport options for children and says she came away from the meeting feeling positive.
"A lot of people got to... show how serious the situation is," she said.
The Helensburgh mother said Ms Stuart and Ms James had appreciated the gravity of the situation but until the meeting she was not sure that Transport for NSW had.
Another parent who did not want to be named said it was a "great turnout" but questioned why children themselves were not invited to share their experiences.
She felt Transport for NSW knew there was a problem, but used rules and regulations to shirk responsibility.
The woman also voiced frustration that changes to transport was promised ahead of the 2023 state election, but there were still no changes even with a Labor government and Labor MP.
