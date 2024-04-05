Wollongong Wolves united in bid to return to NPL NSW winner's circle

Wolves goalkeeper Vedran Janjetovic insists that there is "no panic stations" within their camp as the Wollongong side attempt to halt a two-game losing streak.
The Wolves are eager to return to the NPL NSW winner's circle when they take on APIA Leichhardt at WIN Stadium on Sunday.
The round-nine fixture shapes as a crucial one for the hosts following back-to-back losses against the Western Sydney Wanderers and Sydney Olympic. The latter result came in heart-breaking fashion, with Olympic captain Roy O'Donovan producing a winner in stoppage time.
While it hasn't been an ideal fortnight for the Wolves, Janjetovic says that the players' spirits have still remained high at training.
"We're coming off a couple of losses so it's very important for us to bounce back," he told the Mercury.
"We're playing quality opposition in Leichhardt. They're obviously doing well, so it's going to be a big game for us. To get everyone's confidence back up, it would be good to get the win.
"It's definitely not panic stations, it's nowhere near it at the moment. It's still early in the season and there's still heaps of games left."
Janjetovic has become a crucial part of coach David Carney's plans since signing with the Wolves in February, with the former A-League goalkeeper adding a wealth of experience to the side at the back.
The 36-year-old was among a group of recruits - alongside the likes of Yagoub Mustafa and Andre Takami - who headed to Wollongong in the off-season.
"As a collective unit, I think everyone's still getting to know each other," Janjetovic said.
"We'd have a couple of niggles to a couple of players, which we've taken on board because it's affected our game and the way we wanted to play - as it does for every team - so we've had to change up a couple of things. But I think a lot of players have stepped up and done well for us.
"It's been okay. We had an unlucky result on the weekend, but it was still a performance where we dominated the game. We should have stayed on top and should have closed the game out, but it became one of those back-and-forth games and we came out second best.
"We'll learn from that and, moving forward, it's very important that we see games out if we're winning and play as a collective unit for the whole 90 minutes."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.