Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Wollongong Wolves united in bid to return to NPL NSW winner's circle

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated April 5 2024 - 2:17pm, first published 1:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wolves player Jake Trew keeps his eyes on the ball during a recent game against the Wanderers. Picture by Robert Peet
Wolves player Jake Trew keeps his eyes on the ball during a recent game against the Wanderers. Picture by Robert Peet

Wolves goalkeeper Vedran Janjetovic insists that there is "no panic stations" within their camp as the Wollongong side attempt to halt a two-game losing streak.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sporting fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's chief football reporter.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.