Wolves drop to fifth spot after falling to Wanderers in Wollongong

The Western Sydney Wanderers have ended the Wollongong Wolves six-game unbeaten run, downing the home side 2-0 at WIN Stadium on Sunday.
Second half goals to Wanderers captain Ryley Hollingdale and substitute Leon Alizart clinched the three points for the visitors and took the Wanderers to the top of the National Premier League NSW Men's table after seven rounds.
It was a bitter pill for David Carney's Wolves side who had enough chances to consider themselves unlucky not to at least come away with a draw.
Wolves captain Lachlan Scott though felt the home side did not play good enough and the better team on the day won.
"We had chances that we could have punished them when it was nil-all and we didn't take them and they came back and got us," he said.
"But I think ultimately at the end of the day, the better team won. They knocked the ball around pretty well. We could have finished our chances but we just got to play better. There's no excuses."
The loss ended a six-game unbeaten run for Wolves who drop to fifth-spot on the National Premier League NSW Men's competition ladder.
"We will regroup and go again next week with a bit better attitude. I think we didn't really show up today. Me included," Scott said.
It was a scrappy first half at WIN Stadium with no real clear cut chances but it was the Wolves who had the better of proceedings and did create a number of guilt-edged chances.
Dylan Ryan, playing in an advanced left-fullback role, had two great chances to score, the first coming. after he was at the end of a sweeping team move, but unfortunately his powerful left-foot shot was well saved by the Wanderrs keeper.
Moments later Ryan found himself unmarked in the penalty box from a corner but again his flashing header went just wide.
Tireless midfielder Alex Masciovecchio though perhaps had the best chance of the half, skying his shot ove the bar from the six-yard box in the 42nd minute with just the goalkeeper to beat.
Earlier Masciovecchio also had a decent chance to break the deadlock but dragged his shot across the goal..
In between, a Wanderers side missing many who played in their mid-week win over the Mariners, kept Wolves goalkeeper Vedran Janjetovic busy mainly with some shots from outside the box.
The game came to light in the second half with the Wanderers unfortunate on two occasions not to take the lead.
Wolves keeper was the hero for the Wolves in the 48th minute when he saved a penalty from Wanderers striker Awan Lual.
It was a soft spot kick at best, with Wolves midfielder Andre Takami barely making contact with the Wanderers' Phillip Gigliotti in the box.
Moments later Janjetovic was at it again, brilliantly saving a Jesse Cameron side from point blank.
This seemed to spur David Carney's men into action, with firstly Jake Trew on two occasions, and then Takumi Ofuka forcing great saves from Wanderers' keeper Taiga Harper.
