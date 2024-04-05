The big winners at Cricket Illawarra's awards presentation night

Wollongong all-rounder Jayden Zahra-Smith and Balgownie star Michelle Foscarini were the big winners at Cricket Illawarra's annual presentation event on Friday night.
Zahra-Smith who captained Wollongong to win this season's T20 title, was presented the Ron Ring Memorial Award after being named senior cricketer of the year.
His impressive 2023-24 campaign included scoring 493 runs at an average of 35.21.
Zahra-Smith also took 15 wickets at the miserly average of 20.73.
Foscarini was a popular winner of the women's cricketer of the year award. The Balgownie all-rounder capped her brilliant season with a fine performance in Bally's semifinal victory over the Corrimal Cougarettes.
Foscarini was named player-of-the-match after hitting 53 (retired not out) and then snaring 2/7 with the ball to guide Bally to a comfortable victory.
Wests Illawarra young gun Bailey Abela also had a good night, taking home the Dick Dallas Memorial Award after being named U21 Cricketer of the Year.
Abela also won the first-grade batting averages, scoring 510 runs at an average of 72.86 with a top score of 110 not out.
Wollongong captain Toby Dodds finished as the competition's top run-scorer, hammering 634 runs at an average of 42.27 to win the first-grade batting award, which is now called the Glen Smede Award.
Wests Illawarra leg-spinner Udara Jayasundara won the first-grade bowling award, snaring 36 wickets at the impressive average of just 9.22.
Jayasundara was also presented the perpetual Joe Waldock Trophy after the umpires named him the best and fairest cricketer.
His Wests Illawarra team-mate Nicolas Nicastri won the wicket keeper award after claiming 24 dismissals and was presented with the George Coulton Trophy, while the Keira Lions were officially crowned premiers and also took out the club championship.
But two of the biggest winners of the night were undoubtedly Port Panthers duo Anthea Godwin and Kobi Lynch - Munro, who won the women's batting and bowling awards respectively.
Godwin plundered 204 runs at an average of 102, with a top score of 50 not out.
Lynch - Munro was just as impressive with the ball, snaring 18 wickets at just 5.22 with best figures of 3/5.
Meantime, the second-grade men's winners were Port Kembla's Troy Gasseling, who won the batting award after plundering 545 runs at an average of 60.56, with a highest score of 99, while Helensburgh's Brett Morris won the bowling award after claiming 29 wickets at an average of just 7.07.
Keira were second-grade premiers.
The third grade winners were Usman Afzal from Balgownie (batting - 389 runs at an average of 55.57) and Wollongong's Awais Khaliq (bowling - 28 wickets at an average of 10.43).
Keira also won the third grade premiership.
Fourth grade winners were Dapto's Brad Tate (batting - 580 runs at 96.97) and Wollongong bowler Dawood Hassan (34 wickets at an average of 8.03).
Meantime, Colin Pinch, Ivor Ewin, Barry Bates, Mike Hendricks and Trent Johnston were inducted in the CI Hall of Fame.
These players joined David Gregory, Tom Garrett, Ruby Monaghan, Brian Taber and Phil Jaques, who were the first five players inducted last year.
