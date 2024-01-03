Illawarra Mercurysport
Home/Sport/Cricket
Opinion
Analysis

Illawarra cricket's best batters, bowlers and all-rounders listed

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
January 3 2024 - 3:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong batsman Jayden Zahra-Smith, University all-rounder Alec Dobson and Wests Illawarra bowler Udara Jayasundara. Pictures by Robert Peet and Adam McLean
Wollongong batsman Jayden Zahra-Smith, University all-rounder Alec Dobson and Wests Illawarra bowler Udara Jayasundara. Pictures by Robert Peet and Adam McLean

With the Cricket Illawarra season to resume this Saturday, the Mercury has had a look at some of the top performers to date.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from AFL
More from sports
Illawarra cricket's best batters, bowlers and all-rounders listed
Wollongong batsman Jayden Zahra-Smith, University all-rounder Alec Dobson and Wests Illawarra bowler Udara Jayasundara. Pictures by Robert Peet and Adam McLean
Some surprising names make and miss the cut
Agron Latifi
No comments
Scarborough Wombarra gets creative to grow volunteer numbers
Pictured is the Scarborough Wombarra SLSC patrol base in the 2023 edition of the event. Picture supplied
Scarborough Wombarra SLSC's iron person event will be held on January 14.
Jordan Warren
No comments
See where your team ranks in our South Coast cricket mid-season report card
Where does each team rank in the Mercury's mid-season South Coast cricket report card? Pictures by Adam McLean and Sylvia Liber
Where does each team rank at the half way mark?
Jordan Warren
No comments
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.