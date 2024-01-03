Illawarra cricket's best batters, bowlers and all-rounders listed

With the Cricket Illawarra season to resume this Saturday, the Mercury has had a look at some of the top performers to date.
It's no surprise that many play for Wollongong and University, the two teams leading the one-day competition heading into round nine of the 18-round season.
There have been many players who have shone with the bat, ball and both.
The Mercury lists the top five batters, bowlers and all-rounders. We also list some players who have excelled for their club and on representative duty for Illawarra and Greater Illawarra respectively.
Top batters:
1.Jayden Zahra-Smith (Wollongong): The left-hand opening batter has scored 272 runs at an average of 54.4 for Wollongong in the T20 and one-day competition to date. Zahra-Smith hit a majestic 100 against Port Kembla and was also captain for Wollongong's T20 side which were crowned champions after downing Keira in the final.
2.Ben Phillips (Dapto): The elegant Phillips has been one of Dapto's best since joining the club this season, after returning home after almost 10 years playing cricket in England. Phillips has hammered 265 runs at an average of 65 for the club. His best knock for Dapto was the classy 115 he scored against Northern Districts. Phillips impressive club form saw him selected to represent Illawarra and Greater Illawarra. Phillips first taste of representative cricket resulted in him hammering a classy 145 for Illawarra in their Creighton Cup victory over South Coast. All up Phillips has scored 521 runs in 18 matches for Dapto, Illawarra and Greater Illawarra at an average of 40.06.
3.Cooper Maddinson (Wollongong): The young top-order batter has come into his own this season, hammering 243 runs for Wollongong at an average of 60.75. He was brilliant against Balgownie in the one-day opener, smashing a quickfire 153. Maddinson also hit a classy 74 for Gretaer Illawarra in their Country Championships' victory over Central North in Tamworth. In 21 season games Maddinson has scored 583 runs at an average of 38.87.
4.Toby Dodds (Wollongong): The Wollongong captain has done little bowling this season because of injury but has still come up big with the bat and ball, especially the former. Dodds has smashed two half-centuries in the 233 runs he has scored for Wollongong at an average of 46.6. In the matches he has been able to bowl, he has taken 11 wickets at an impressive average of 7.36, with best bowling figures of 4-18 in Wollongong's T20 win over University.
5.Bailey Abela (Wests Illawarra): Abela has perhaps been the most dominant Illawarra batter, scoring at will for Wests Illawarra, Campbelltown/Camden and while representing Illawarra, Greater Illawarra and NSW Country in the U19 National Championships. Because of his representative commitments the 18-year-old has missed some games for Wests but still managed to score 219 runs at unbelievable average of 219, with a top-score of 110 against Port Kembla. Abela has been just as ruthless in representative cricket, smashing 152 for Illawarra against Shoalhaven in the Creighton Cup and a polished 84 for NSW Country against Victoria Country in Albury last month. All up Abela has plundered 1298 runs in 28 matches at an average of 56.43.
.
Top bowlers:
1.Udara Jayasundara (Wests Illawarra): The Devils captain has carried his team on his back at times this season and it's no surprise to see him snare the most wickets in the Cricket Illawarra competition to date. Jayasundara has taken 18 wickets at a miserly average of 10.22. He has taken two fifers, with a best of 6-10 against Corrimal.
2.Kyle Brockley (Wests Illawarra): The Devils young gun has come into his own this season to claim 16 scalps at an impressive average of 14.19, with best figures of 4-47 against University.
3.Cooper Bramley (Wollongong): The former Warilla bowler has been a revelation at the Lighthouse Keepers, snaring 15 wickets at 9.53, with best figures of 4-35 versus Port Kembla.
4.Lewis Smith (Corrimal): Smith has been a standout for the Cougars, claiming 13 wickets at an average of 13.38, with best figures coming against IPCC when he tore through the batting order to take 5-8.
5.Alex Osborne (Corrimal): Osborne. like his Corrimal team-mate Smith, has also snared 13 wickets (average of 14), the bulk of them coming against Northern Districts (4-29) and Wests Illawarra (5-15).
6.Lucas Allen (Northern Districts): Allen is another bowler who has 13 wickets to his name. His best showing came against Wests Illawarra, where he snared 4-11.
.
Best all-rounders:
1.Alec Dobson (University): The baby-faced all-rounder has played a big-part in guiding Uni to a share of the competition lead. Dobson has contributed 197 runs at an impressive 49.25 average, with a top-score of 107 against Balgownie. The leg-spinner has been just as impressive with the ball, taking 13 wickets at 12.54, with a best bowling performance of 4-11 coming against Port Kembla.
2.Tobby Dodds (Wollongong): Injury has curtailed his bowling in the one-dayers but Dodds has still managed to snare 11 wickets in the T20 competition at a miserly 7.36 average. Add to the 236 runs he has scored (46.6 average), it's easy to see why the Lighthouse Keepers skipper is one of the competition's best all-rounders.
3.Ethan Debono (Wollongong): On his day Debono is one of the most destructive batsmen. Fortunately for Wollongong, Illawarra and Greater Illawarra, he has had a lot of good days, smashing 956 runs at an average 63.73. Debono has hit three big centuries along the way, 116 for Wollongong in their T20 victory over Keira, 150 to guide Greater Illawarra to a Country Championships' win over Coastal and quickfire 146 in Illawarra's Creighton Cup victory over South Coast. Wicket-keeper/batter Debono has also managed to take 16 catches from 20 matches.
4.Aaryn Kornberger (Keira): Kornberger has been one of Keira's best, especially in the Lions' T20 campaign. In his 14 matches he has scored 154 runs at an average of 38.5 and taken nine wickets at a 15.33 average.
5.Udara Jayasundara (Wests Illawarra): Jayasundara has taken the most one-day wickets in the Illawarra competition but he also did well in the T20 competition, and has snared 21 wickets in all competitions at a impressive average of just 11.81. The Devils skipper has also chipped in with some handy runs, scoring 149 runs at 29.8, with a top score of 65 against Northern Districts.
