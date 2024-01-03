Illawarra cricket's best batters, bowlers and all-rounders listed

5.Bailey Abela (Wests Illawarra): Abela has perhaps been the most dominant Illawarra batter, scoring at will for Wests Illawarra, Campbelltown/Camden and while representing Illawarra, Greater Illawarra and NSW Country in the U19 National Championships. Because of his representative commitments the 18-year-old has missed some games for Wests but still managed to score 219 runs at unbelievable average of 219, with a top-score of 110 against Port Kembla. Abela has been just as ruthless in representative cricket, smashing 152 for Illawarra against Shoalhaven in the Creighton Cup and a polished 84 for NSW Country against Victoria Country in Albury last month. All up Abela has plundered 1298 runs in 28 matches at an average of 56.43.