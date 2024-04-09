Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Blast from the past as 1998 time capsule found at flooded Balls Paddock

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated April 9 2024 - 3:38pm, first published 1:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bulli Football Club president Dane Hamilton assesses the flood damage at Balls Paddock on Sunday, while (inset) a time capsule has been found within the clubrooms. Pictures by Sylvia Liber and Christine Dodd
Bulli Football Club president Dane Hamilton assesses the flood damage at Balls Paddock on Sunday, while (inset) a time capsule has been found within the clubrooms. Pictures by Sylvia Liber and Christine Dodd

It's been a tough few days for the Bulli Football Club, but some silver linings are starting to emerge at Balls Paddock after a time capsule was discovered at the flooded club house.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sporting fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's chief football reporter.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.