Blast from the past as 1998 time capsule found at flooded Balls Paddock

It's been a tough few days for the Bulli Football Club, but some silver linings are starting to emerge at Balls Paddock after a time capsule was discovered at the flooded club house.
The majority of Bulli FC's home pitch was left underwater and huge damage was caused to the clubhouse and grandstands during the wild weather on Saturday, April 6.
During the clean up operation members found the blast from the past within the clubhouse walls.
It was hidden by club stalwart Roy Hancox following the 1998 floods, which also devastated the Balls Paddock facility, destroying the clubhouse
It now seems fitting that it was uncovered after another disaster.
"It's a bit of a cool discovery, we've found some interesting things up there (in the clubhouse)," Bulli FC president Dane Hamilton told the Mercury.
"When we had the last storm event in 1998 and it damaged the clubhouse and it had to be rebuilt, Roy - who is probably our oldest surviving life member - put together some programs and put them in a safe container and put it in the walls.
"Here we are 25 or so years later and we're finding it. It's unfortunate circumstances, but it's interesting."
Balls Paddock resembled a swimming pool following Saturday's disaster, with the water reaching the top of the goal post's crossbar.
It has been described by Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery as on par with the 1998 floods in terms of the havoc it wrought.
Three pumps were used to remove water back into the drainage system, with club members finally being able to see the playing surface by Sunday afternoon.
More than 100 members and volunteers have worked tirelessly to clean up the damage over the past few days.
"It's obviously a devastating situation to see the ground and the facility in the state that it was in, but we've been really heartened by the response from the community," Hamilton said.
"We've had neighbours come down from Corrie Road to spend the day there moving things out, and we're getting a lot of assistance from the local business Cadifern Civil, they've been amazing in moving things out with their equipment and machinery. The situation is as good as it can be at the moment.
"Once the water subsided and you could see grass, it was a really good sign for us. Now, we're prioritising trying to clean up the perimeter of the vicinity, outside the playing area, and move all of the equipment out of the clubhouse and underneath storage.
"We're then waiting on the ground drying out. Once we can get on there, we can remove debris, rake and move silt, and hopefully get up and playing again (there) this year."
