Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia
Opinion

'We're working as fast as we can': WCC general manager says

By Greg Doyle, Wollongong City Council General Manager
April 11 2024 - 6:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Doyle, Wollongong City Council general manager. Picture by Adam McLean
Greg Doyle, Wollongong City Council general manager. Picture by Adam McLean

It has been an extraordinary few days in Wollongong. The severe flash flooding of Saturday morning has had a widespread impact on our city.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Multimedia

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.