'We're working as fast as we can': WCC general manager says

These are all reasons why, since the 1998 flood, Council is continually investing in stormwater management infrastructure. Our draft budget for the next 4 years sets aside $26 million for stormwater infrastructure. Right now, our expert geotechnical and floodplain staff are on the ground collecting data about this most recent event and, over the coming weeks, they'll use this information to analyse how the existing infrastructure performed, and inform future flood planning and modelling for the city.