Helensburgh students score transport win with new bus services

Bulli High School students living in Helensburgh will have more school transport options after a years-long push by parents.
Transport Minister Jo Haylen and Heathcote MP Maryanne Stuart announced on Thursday night that three new bus services would be added to the timetable from term two, meaning Helensburgh children will be able to catch a bus directly to and from school.
These include two new weekday services on the route 2 bus, which will continue beyond the current northernmost stop in Stanwell Park on to Helensburgh, and include a stop at Bulli High School.
Students in Helensburgh will be able to get a bus from the station interchange at 7.31am and return on a bus leaving the school at 3.25pm.
There have been no direct buses between Helensburgh and the school to this point.
Students who choose to catch the train home will now be able to get a bus into Helensburgh from the station at 4.05pm, saving them a wait of almost 20 minutes or the need for a pick-up by their parents as the situation currently stands.
Danielle Beazley is among the parents who have led the charge and she is "absolutely thrilled" with the news.
"It's obviously a great outcome for the kids," Mrs Beazley said.
She said it was a battle people had fought since at least 2015 but perhaps longer, as some parents remembered their own parents asking for a bus when they were at school.
Mrs Beazley said Ms Stuart had fought hard on behalf of the community to achieve this outcome and recognised the support of Bulli High School.
Parents living in suburbs like Helensburgh have long been advocating for better transport options for their children, who have to undertake long journeys to school, sometimes up to three hours return.
The lack of supervision on the trains also gave rise to safety concerns which only heightened after a string of recent incidents, including the assault of a 13-year-old boy perpetrated by a stranger.
On Wednesday, April 3, parents vented their concerns to Transport for NSW officials at a meeting organised by Ms Stuart, who has backed the push for better transport options.
"Changes to afternoon bus times to provide better connections with trains are a real game changer for our region. It means students won't be sitting around and will be able to get home much earlier," Ms Stuart said.
"I thank the families and students for working with the school, myself and the minister to ensure our children travel to and from school safely."
Mrs Beazley said there were still some issues, as children in places like Otford and Darkes Forest were still in a transport "black spot".
One parent, who did not want to be named, was frustrated that the new services to the school did not take in a wider route around Helensburgh, so children living on the outskirts of the township would still face difficulties.
She proposed another service to the school taking in Stanwell Tops and the Princes Highway, which she said would also be faster.
Transport for NSW will review passenger data after the services have commenced in term two to determine if further adjustments are needed.
Ms Stuart encouraged anyone with questions to contact her so she could work through them.
The bus stops on the new services will be available through Transport's Trip Planner before term two.
