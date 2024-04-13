Classy Jess Hull claims national 1500m title en route to Paris Olympics

Jess Hull's push at Paris continues, with the Albion Park middle-distance queen kicking at the final bell to surge home to the national 1500m title on Saturday.
Hull showed her class at the event that doubles at the Olympic selection trials, setting a new championship record in 4:01.39 to see off challengers Georgia Griffith (4:03.68) and Linden Hall (4:05.03).
"I was saying to my dad and my agent before the race, this is the most stressful one you run all year," Hull told 7Sport post-race.
"I'm just so proud of how I executed and just stayed so calm out there and enjoyed it. It really is way more fun when you just relax.
"I was keeping [my distance] options open as a backup, but now that I have that done, as long as everything's formalised at the end of this weekend, I'm a 1500m runner from here on out this year."
It follows a fourth-place run, in which she bettered her own Australian record, in the 3000m at the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow a month ago.
It bodes well for her push at Paris, with the 27-year-old telling Nine she's now confident she belongs amongst the world's best.
"Now I do, I do feel that," Hull told Nine.
"I think if you look at even just what I've done since Glasgow (world indoors where she finished fourth) , I've run three races and I've run really good last 500s in all three of them.
"I was still missing that pace. I'm really working on that pace and like I'm going to be there in the straight this year.
"I'm just so, so determined. I've got a bit of an extra hunger in me and another Olympics."
