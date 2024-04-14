Turning a new banana leaf: Illawarra celebrates Tamil New Year

Dr Naushad Ahamed was feeling the pressure when the 133 banana leaves he helped import from Southern India hadn't arrived when expected.
But the shiny, waxy leaves came just in time on Thursday for an occasion his community hold close to its heart.
More than 100 residents from the Illawarra Tamil community gathered to indulge in a traditional feast, served up on authentic banana leaves, for the Tamil New Year - also known as Puthandu - on Sunday, April 14.
The vibrant, sit-down meal was the first of its kind held by the group.
"Tamil New Year is absolutely special ... it's like sitting down as a family to have a meal together," Dr Ahamed said.
"It gives a sense of belonging to the community."
Tamil elders were able to relax and enjoy the sunshine, as the event was organised by a group of Tamil graduates who met at the University of Wollongong, including Harsha Muthu and Ragul Parthipan.
They began preparations for the special day two months ago.
"We have about 23 food items served on the one leaf," Mr Muthu said
"In Australia, you might find some North Indian dishes Puthandu butter chicken, mango chicken.
"But today, whatever food we are serving, it's authentic tradition of South India with unique spices."
Dr Vaidya Bala said India has some 28 languages, and that Tamil is the oldest in the world, dating back to more than 10,000 years ago.
He said the occasion was like any other culture's new year celebrations, with the philosophy to leave negativity behind you and start fresh.
"You enjoy the new beginning of the year and welcoming everyone," Dr Bala said.
"We are so fortunate to be in Australia, where the whole Australian culture has embraced us to be able to celebrate that.
"We respect the traditional landowners as well to be able to celebrate."
Some activities of the day included playing games under sun with family, wearing traditional dress like a silk veshti (white unstitched cloth worn on the lower body), and children performing traditional dances.
