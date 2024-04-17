Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury
Fears for Illawarra League future as standalone U18s competition collapses

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated April 17 2024 - 12:40pm, first published 10:54am
Collegians will not field an Under 18s team this season just an year after claiming the 2023 premiership. Picture Facebook
It's an issue that's confounded veteran rugby league officials, but there are genuine fears for the long-term future of senior rugby league in the Illawarra after reigning premiers Collegians withdrew from the Under 18s competition just a year after claiming the title.

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

